Hyderabad: Actor Rakhi Sawant shares a good bond with superstar Salman Khan is known. The Bigg Boss star went through a rough phase publicly after her husband Adil Khan refused to accept her as his wife. All is well now but not before Adil, Rakhi's longtime boyfriend and Mysore-based businessman, gets a call from Rakhi's "Bhai" Salman Khan.

In a viral video, Rakhi is seen saying that her ‘bhai’ Salman Khan called Adil after learning about the situation. Pointing at Adil, Rakhi also said, "Woh mere bhai hai, ye unka jija hai, damad hai." She also asked Adil to reveal what did Salman say to him over the phone.

Revealing his conversation with Salman, Adil said, "He just told me to accept it. Agar karna hai toh accept kar warna deny kar, jo bhi hai sach face kar." Rakhi and Adil also clarified that there was no pressure from Salman but he insisted to face the truth.

For the unversed, Rakhi's marriage recently made headlines and triggered rumours. More questions were raised after Adil called their marriage "fake". But now he has accepted it publicly and shared their wedding picture as well. Adil posted a picture of his marriage with Rakhi on his Instagram handle mentioning the reason for not accepting their relationship status and wrote in the caption: "So here's an announcement finally. I never said I am not married to you Rakhi..Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

As reported earlier Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022, however, due to mutual understanding they kept it under wraps. It was a private affair. She has also converted to Islam for her nikah. Rakhi was dating Adil for quite long and in May last year, during an event, she made an official announcement of her relationship with him. Before dating Adil, she introduced her husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15 but later they both parted their ways.