Hyderabad (Telangana): After the demise of Kannada actor Chetana Raj following fat removal surgery, another incident in the state has come to light. According to reports, Swathi Sathish, a Kannada actor went through a root canal procedure which has horribly gone wrong leaving her unrecognisable.

Swathi has become completely unrecognisable after her face got swollen following a root canal. Her condition remained the same even 20 days after the procedure which has thrust her into a state of agony. The dentist had reportedly assured Swathi that the swelling will be healed in two or three days but there is no relief in pain and the swelling hasn't reduced even after three weeks of the treatment.

After her condition got worst with each passing day, Swathi is reportedly considering legal action against the clinic and the doctor. The actor has reportedly accused the dentist and the hospital of giving her wrong information about the dental procedure and administering Salicylic acid in place of anesthesia.

Earlier this year, Chetana Raj, a 21-year-old Kannada actor died while undergoing fat removal surgery. According to police, she was undergoing surgery without the knowledge of her parents. The young actor succumbed during surgery. Chethana's parents had accused the clinic of medical negligence.

