Hyderabad: Actor Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani Khan on February 7. The police said that they were trying to find Adil for the past two days and he was finally arrested today morning following First Information Report (FIR) registered by Rakhi. The couple has been in the news ever since they announced that they are married.

On February 7, police called Rakhi’s husband Adil to the station to record his statement. Adil is being questioned by police following a complaint made by his wife. One of the inspectors investigating the case told a webloid, "We have arrested Adil this morning. Right now, we are following the procedure. Rakhi had filed an FIR. We would be able to comment only after the investigation. We had been trying to find Adil for the past two days. Whatever complaints Rakhi has are being verified currently."

Rakhi in her complained alleged that Adil has taken money and jewellery from her. Police have filed an FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Durrani.

Meanwhile, in a latest video that has surfaced online, Rakhi is seen claiming that Adil tried to hit her. "He had come to meet me in the morning without saying anything and started coercing me. I had already filed a complaint against Adil twice but never mentioned it in front of the media. The police had also explained this to Adil at that time. During that time, a non-cognizable offense was written. It was converted into an FIR last night," said Rakhi in Hindi.

According to reports, Rakhi's marriage with Adil has hit rock bottom. Rakhi has also accused Adil of infidelity and spoke about his affair with another woman in the media. The couple got married on May 29, 2022, however, due to mutual understanding they kept it under wraps and announced it only in January 2023. The actor also converted to Islam for her nikah.

Rakhi was dating Adil, who is said to be a Mysore-based businessman, for quite a long and in May last year, during an event, she made an official announcement of her relationship with him. Before dating Adil, she introduced her husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15 but later they both parted ways.