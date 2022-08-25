Raju Srivastava gained consciousness today after 15 days, he's being monitored by doctors at AIIMS Delhi. His health condition is improving: Garvit Narang, his Personal Secretary. He was admitted here on Aug 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.

Comedian Sunil Pal informed, "Friends, there is good news for all of you that Raju Srivastava has regained consciousness. I always said there will be a miracle. It happened and thanks to God and everyone who prayed for his good health. I just wish Raju bhai you live a thousand years."