Hyderabad (Telangana): Comedian Bharti Singh has shared an adorable video of her son Laksh on the occasion of Janmashtami. The comedy queen took to Instagram to share a video wherein her son is seen dressed up as little Krishna. Lakhs' video is going viral on social media during the festival of Janmashtami.

On Thursday, Bharti took to her Instagram handle and posted a lovely video of Laksh aka Gola with her husband Haarsh Limbichayaa. Sharing the video, Bharti wrote, "Thank you god for everything 🙏🏽❤️🧿🤗😍❤️😘 #krishnajanmashtami #love❤️ #golla."

In the video, the four-month-old child is seen giggling as his father adores and plays with him. Laksh looks adorable dressed up as Lord Krishna with a peacock feather on his forehead.

For unversed, Bharti and Harsh welcomed Laksh on April 3. He would soon turn five months old. Bharti and Harsh often talked about sharing a glimpse of Golla on their YouTube channel. But they revealed his face for the first time only in June. They shared a video from his baby photo shoot to reveal his face to their fans.

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale hai. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.