Mumbai (Maharashtra): The all-time favourite stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is all set to begin soon. Doli Armaano Ki actor Mohit Malik and Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal have joined the action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Mohit is all geared up to he a part of the show. Talking about his entry, he shares: "I have worked across various mediums and people have seen me as a serious actor. Now I want everyone to see the adventurous side of my personality and who I am outside of being an actor. With Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am really looking forward to unlocking my true potential and overcoming my fears amid real action".

Pratik, who is also excited about joining the show and doing stunts, shares: "I've always been a competitive person and believed in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and guess what? That is when I really fly! The key is to simply close your eyes and put faith in whatever you do. "

About the host, Rohit Shetty, he comments: "Under Rohit sir's guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way!"

The show is based on the format of American show Fear Factor. The makers are keen to make the upcoming season grand and take the reality TV show to another level. This season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants heading to Cape Town for the new adventure and some exceptional stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi will air soon on Colors.

