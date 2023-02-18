Mumbai/Raipur: Shahnawaz Pradhan, a popular actor passed away at the age of 56 after suffering a heart attack on Friday. He suffered a heart attack while attending an event here and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital. However, the doctors could not revive him.

Pradhan who was best known for his portrayal of Sindbad the Sailor in the television series Alif Laila which was telecasted in Doordarshan was back in limelight for his role in the Mirzapur web series. The actor played Police officer and father of Golu and Sweety - the female leads in the series.

Shahnawaz who played the Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) chief Hafiz Saeed in the 'Phantom' which had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role had gone underground due to security reasons, IANS had reported in 2015. At that the time, the movie's spokesperson was quoted by the Dawn that the security of all actors is extremely important to them. Since Pradhan's identity has been made public, the film crew had taken precautionary measures, it reported.

Also read: Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away

Pradhan joined a theatre group in Raipur, his hometown. During a workshop in 1984, Pradhan met with Habib Tanveer, a theatre director, and joined his group. Pradhan started performing plays in different cities. After years of doing theatre, Pradhan, in 1991 went to Mumbai to try his luck in the city of dreams. He made his acting debut in 1992 with the sow Jan Se Jantantra Tak. He shot to fame after portraying the role of Nanda Baba in the series Shri Krishna.

The actor worked on several projects in Bollywood, Television, and OTT platforms. Some of his famous projects include M.S. Doni: The Untold Story (2016), and Love Shhuda (2016). He last appeared in Khuda Haafiz in 2020. Actor Yashpal Sharma mourned his loss.