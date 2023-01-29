Mumbai: Fans of Punjabi synth-pop sensation AP Dhillon were in for a surprise in addition to a terrific show on Saturday in Mumbai as the Brown Munde hitmaker flung an ukelele at the crowd. He did this during his performance at the BudX stage at the ongoing Lollapaloza India fest in Mumbai.

The Gurdaspur-born Indo-Canadian singer, who has delivered hits such as Excuses and Summer High, took to the stage with his collaborator and rapper, Shinda Kahlon. As Dhillon crooned the track Tere Te from his album Hidden Gems while strumming on his ukelele to a packed crowd that was intoxicated by his stupendous stage presence, he slowly ended the song going soft on vocal but contrasting it with the full-charged throw at the crowd.

Quite naturally, the crowd went mad with the gesture. The audience in the front pit almost had a brawl over getting the possession of the prized souvenir. Needless to say, he set the house on fire with his livewire performance along with his buddy Shinda Kahlon. Sometime during his performance, Dhillon took a pause and said, "The constant travel has f*****d our health and throat but be rest assured Mumbai this will be a night to remember."

Dhillon might have been on the backfoot because of his health but his crowd work clouded that. The singer danced, swung, entered the fan arena, he did everything that would make his audience feel special. That's how you put up a performance that's worth every dime.

Lollapalooza India, co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow, is being held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 28 and 29. A slew of homegrown artistes will perform at the multi-genre music festival Lollapaloozas maiden run in Mumbai. These artistes will perform under different genres, including pop, EDM, punk, metal, alt-rock, funk, post-rock, neo-soul and bass.