Mumbai (Maharashtra): Popular TV couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora welcomed a new member to their family. Dheeraj and Vinny on Wednesday became parents to their first child, a baby boy. Dhoopar shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram, with the hashtag 'baby Dhoopar'.

"We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-8-2022. Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj," he wrote. Soon after he shared the news, his comments section flooded with congratulatory messages. Helly Shah wrote, "Congratulationsss uou both😍😍🧿❤️❤️." His Kundali Bhagya co-star Supriya Shukla wrote, "God bless🙏... Love to 3of u... Mumma-Papa... N little angel🤗🤗🤗."

While Dhoopar is best known for Kundali Bhagya, Arora's acting credits include TV shows such as Kasturi. Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016. The couple announced the pregnancy in April. On the work front, Dhoopar will next be seen as a celebrity contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.