Hyderabad (Telangana): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra has accused his wife, actor Nisha Rawal, of having an affair with Rohit Sathia who was introduced to him as her 'munh-bole bhai.' The actor has said that Nisha is living with Rohit in their home. Karan also said that he kept quiet since he did not have proof.

In June 2021, Karan was accused by his wife of having an affair, taking her jewellery, and beating her up. Mehra was granted bail after his arrest following a complaint by Nisha over a domestic fight. Now, Karan has alleged that Nisha is having an affair with a man who apparently did her kanyadaan during their wedding.

Accusing Nisha of having an affair with her 'muh-bola bhai' of 14 years, Karan in a presser said, "Nisha is staying with another man in my house, we have produced the proofs in the court and that is why I am talking here today. Nisha Rawal, who isn’t divorced yet, is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sathia is her 'munh-bole bhai' of 14 years, who also did her ‘kanyadaan’. I didn’t have a proof back then, that’s why I didn’t say anything."

Talking to a webloid, Karan also said that he is fighting for the custody of his son who is living with Nisha and Rohit. "I have no access to my child. Rohit’s daughter ties rakhi to Kavish. Everyone (relatives) knows this and these two kids are involved, what will we tell them? I am fighting for the truth, I will go for it," said Karan.

Responding to the accusations made by Karan, Nisha told a webloid, "I am not commenting anything on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can’t keep countering every statement that he makes."

On a related note, during her stint in reality show Lock Upp, Nisha Rawal spoke about her abusive relationship with Karan and how she kissed her close friend while she was married. Back then, she also talked about miscarriage and her trauma after going through all this. Revealing her life secret to get immunity from elimination on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, Nisha had said, "I was attracted to a man when I was married."

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012. Karan Mehra rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in the television soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, one of the longest-running Indian TV serials.