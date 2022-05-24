Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Karan Kundrra paid a surprise visit to his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash, on Monday night. Karan went to the sets of Naagin 6 where Tejasswi was shooting till late at night. Karan also documented his surprise moment on social media.

The fans of TejRan are still drooling over Tejasswi and Karan's endearing moment at the Mumbai airport. While Tejasswi and Karan's reunion at the airport is still melting hearts, the latter has shared a video on his Instagram Stories which is sure to send the TejRan squad in a tizzy.

On Monday night, Karan shared a short video on his social media handle. The video which is seemingly shot by him, shows Tejasswi walking out of Naagin set and going towards her vanity van. But before she gets into her trailer, Karan surprises her and calls "Oye Naagin," from a distance. Next, we see is an astonished Tejasswi running hurriedly towards Karan whom she lovingly calls Sunny.

Karan Kundrra surprises Tejasswi Prakash on Naagin sets - watch her epic reaction

Meanwhile, Karan recently opened up on his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash and shared that the latter is the one who is delaying their wedding as she is too busy. He also said that their parents often meet with each other. Karan and Tejasswi are the most loved couples post their stint in Bigg Boss 15.