Mumbai: After parting ways with wife Shalini Talwar in September, 2022, Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has found love again in life. The rapper is seemingly in love with Tina Thadani. He shared a loved-up video with his girlfriend as they celebrated the New Year together.

He took to Instagram, where he is seen singing Meri Jaan for her in the video. Sharing the video with Tina on Instagram, Honey Singh wrote: "Happy New Year to all the lovers!! Its lover's season not hater's season #yoyo @tinathadani #yoyohoneysingh."

In the clip, he is seen in a black tee with a locket of his name as an accessory. Tina, who featured in his music video Paris Ka Trip, grooves behind him and gives a kiss on his nose as he sings Meri Jaan for her.

Honey and Tina's dating rumours first surfaced online after the two attended an event together in Delhi recently. Several images and videos from the particular event went viral in which Honey and Tina were seen walking hand-in-hand.

In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. For the occasion, they twinned in black outfits. Honey opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. On the other hand, Tina wore a black high-slit dress and heels.

As soon as images and videos of Honey Singh with Tina circulated online, fans flooded social media with their comments."Oh bhabhi ji ko satsriakal," a social media user commented."Waaah kya jodi hai," another one wrote.

Honey's public appearance with Tina comes three months after he officially parted ways with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage. Tina has appeared in Honey Singh's latest song Paris Ka Trip.

The rapper has officially parted ways with his wife Shalini Talwar. After battling a court trial for some time, the former couple has finally parted ways on mutual terms and understanding. Last year, Shalini filed a case of domestic violence against him at the Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi.