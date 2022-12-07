Hyderabad: Actor Hina Khan took social media by storm with her cryptic post. The actor left her fans shocked when she shared an Instagram Story hinting at "betrayal." Soon after she shared the post, netizens and several webloids concluded that all is not well between Hina and Rocky Jaiswal, her boyfriend of 13 years.

On Wednesday, Hina apparently put an end to speculations about her personal life. The actor took to Instagram to share teaser of Shadyantra which is an upcoming play on Zee Theatre. Sharing the video, Hina wrote, "Main phasi hu jhooth aur fareb ke jaal mein. Kisne racha ye #Shadyantra?" which translates, "I am trapped in lies and deceit. Who created this #Shadyantra?"

Putting break rumours to rest, Rocky too took to Instagram Stories to share Shadyantra teaser with "Queen is here again" written on it. Hina's fans and well-wishers can take a sigh of relief as she and Rocky are not parting ways. This is not the first time when rumours of Hina and Rocky parting ways went viral. In 2021 also reports suggested that the two have called it quits, however, the lovebirds are going strong with each passing year.

Hina Khan not breaking up with BF Rocky Jaiswal

For unversed, Hina said "yes" to Rocky on Big Boss 11 and the lovebirds are inseparable ever since. Earlier, Rocky had opened up about wedding plans with Hina and said that they are together for several years and don't "need to do something for a societal tag and just to be official about it."

READ | Hina Khan enjoys romantic holiday with beau Rocky Jaiswal in Maldives

Meanwhile, talking about Hina's upcoming play Shadyantra, the thriller will also star Kunaal Roy Kapur, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shruti Bapna, Anang Desai and others in pivotal roles.