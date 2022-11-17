Los Angeles (US) : Singer Harry Styles was hit in the eye by a hard sweet during his latest concert in Los Angeles. The 28-year-old singer appeared to be injured after a concertgoer threw Skittles onto the stage, New York Post reported.

Harry Styles hit in the eye with candy

One fan shared the moment it happened in a video on Twitter, showing multiple pieces of the candy flying across the stage and hitting Styles in the left eye. Styles can be seen rubbing his eye after the object makes contact with his eye. He also raised his arm in the air in a signal for the attendee to stop throwing things at the stage. The particular incident left Styles' fans extremely angry.

Taking to Twitter, one fan wrote, "the way he still blowing kisses and thanks the crowd after they threw skittles in his eye no one deserves harry." "Whoever the f**k threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined .. he wouldn't open his eye for the whole song,\" another one tweeted. Skittles brand has appealed to people not to throw the candy after the singer was hit by one of the candies. "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles, a post read on Skittles' Twitter handle.", "In August, Styles was pelted with chicken nuggets during his Madison Square. (ANI)