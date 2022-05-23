Hyderabad (Telangana): Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash did girlfriend duty right as she showed up at the Mumbai airport to pick up her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Making TejRan fans' day extra special, one of the most loved couples, Tejasswi and Karan's reunion at the airport will make you gush over them.

The lovebirds were not returning after a long time, but Tejasswi came to pick up Karan as he landed in Mumbai after attending an event in Delhi. The Naagin 6 star was seen donning a black top which she paired with a flared jeans. Meanwhile, Karan was seen in her signature solid color co-ords which he teamed up with a white tee.

Seeing Karan at the airport, Tejasswi greeted him with a hug while he planted a kiss on her cheeks. The lovebirds also posed for the paparazzi at the airport. Karan had gone to Delhi to walk the ramp for Mayank Chawla. Karan was the showstopper along with Punjab singer-actor Jassie Gill at the fashion gala.

For unversed, Karan and Tejasswi fell in love with each other during their stint in Bigg Boss 15. The two are inseparable ever since they came out of the show and have been spotted together almost every day.

