Hyderabad: Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is reportedly getting married to boyfriend Vishal Singh. The actor has been sharing glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities on social media. Today morning, she also dropped a monochrome video in a bridal avatar. Devoleena, who is one of the most-loved Bahus on the small screen, is seemingly ending the year with an important life event.

After keeping their romantic relationship a private affair for several years, Devoleena and Vishal have seemingly decided to take the plunge. Devoleena shared photos and videos from a Haldi ceremony and left her fans, followers and industry friends surprised. In the video, she is seen donning a yellow outfit, and traditional Bengali bangles 'shankha, pola' as she enjoys the pre-wedding ceremony with beau Vishal.

The couple has not officially announced their wedding, but the pictures and videos which are all over the internet suggest that the lovebirds are all set to enter wedlock. Today, Devoleena took to Instagram Stories to share her bridal look. She dropped a video wherein she is seen flaunting her Kaleera with a big smile on her face.

For the unversed, both the 37-year-old actors have worked together in the Star Plus soap opera Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Devoleena played the role of Gopi Ahem Modi and Singh played the role of Jigar Chirag Modi in the show.

On the work front, Devoleena will be seen playing a journalist in the upcoming film Kooki directed by Pranab J. Deka. Kooki also features Dipannita Sharma, Rajesh Tailang, Swastika Mukherjee, Udayan Duarah among others. It will be shot in the two cities of Assam - Tezpur and Guwahati.