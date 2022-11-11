Mumbai: It's a girl! Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have welcomed their second baby girl. The star couple shared the good news with their fans and followers through social media on Friday. In an Instagram Collab post, the new parents uploaded a beautiful picture from their maternity shoot.

"Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love 💕🙏" the caption read. The sweet post flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Soon after the couple shared the news, celebrities like Sonu Sood, Asees Kaur, Kratika Sengar Dheer and others congratulated the couple on social media as they embraced parenthood for the second time.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022. The couple shared the news of their second pregnancy in August 2022. Debina had shared a picture with Gurmeet and daughter Lianna along with a picture of the sonography in her hand to announce her pregnancy.

Debina, unfortunately, was brutally trolled after she announced second pregnancy in four months of giving brith to her firstborn. Back then the actor had said the trolling was "unnecessary," however, that actor said that she takes the good and ugly sides of being an actor in her stride.

Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 35, have featured together on Ramayan and reality shows Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.