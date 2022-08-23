New Delhi: Popular actor-comic Raju Srivastava, who has been in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for a fortnight following a heart attack, is stable and continues to be unconscious, his daughter said Thursday. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

"He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him," Raju Srivastava daughter Antara told a newswire. Last week amid reports of his deteriorating health, his wife Shikha had said Srivastava is a "fighter" who will come back stronger.

Shikha had also requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family's morale. "We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon," she had said.

Earlier, Raju's brother Deepu Srivastava also urged people to not pay attention to rumours about the actor's health and requested the fans to continue shower his brother with wishes for his well-being. At a time when people across the country are praying for the swift recovery of the actor, his brother Deepu called Raju a fighter.

Also known for Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Srivastava is a former contestant of reality shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Bigg Boss 3. He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. (With agency inputs)