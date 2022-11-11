Hyderabad: Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym. The news of his passing away was confirmed by television actor and host Jay Bhanushali.

Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to condole the death of the actor. He posted a photo of Siddhaanth, writing “gone too soon”. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Jay shared that he was informed about the death by common friends. He also confirmed that Siddhaanth died after he collapsed at the gym.

From modelling, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi switched to television and made his debut with Kkusum. He was last seen playing the character of DCP Shantanu Vyas in the cop-based drama Control Room. He has also played lead characters in many shows. He was seen in pivotal roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. His last projects include TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is survived by wife, supermodel Alesia Raut and their two children.