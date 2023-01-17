Mumbai: Class, the Indian adaptation of smash hit Spanish series Elite, will debut on Netflix on February 3, the streaming service announced on Tuesday. Netflix revealed the release date of the show along with its official trailer which dropped on social media on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, the young adult series is set at a posh school called Hampton International where three new students from a starkly different backgrounds enroll for a new term and shake up the status quo. Class features an ensemble cast of Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

As seen in the Class trailer, it is a relevant and powerful story about the class divide where a diverse set of characters from different backgrounds, grappling with an unexpected turn of events - a journey that will keep audiences at the edge of their seats. The class takes an unfiltered look at the everyday dilemmas, emotions and conflicts the youth goes through.

While talking about how difficult was the task to develop the Indian version of Elite, Ahluwalia said that it was challenging to adapt a show that enjoys a huge following across the globe. "I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen," he added.