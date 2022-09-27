Mumbai: Last night was all about glam, glitz and women empowerment as Sai Infra Entertainment along with Merakianz Media House unveiled the first edition of Cine Star Cricket League. While Cricket is the most loved sports game in India, CSCL will be a 10-episode series which will be dedicated to fitness, power packed with entertainment.

Renowned celebrities like Sana Sultan Khan, Prachi Tehlan, Sayantani Gosh, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jaswir Kaur and Shivani Surve were announced as the captains of the teams. Other celebrities such as Afsaar Khan, Amanpreet Kaur, Anju Jadhav, Anupriya Laxmi Katoch, Anupriya Parmar, Aasma Syed, Garima Jain, Jinal Joshi, Krisha Singh, Kirti Choudhary, Krutikaa Tulaskar, Madhavi Nemkar, Mahima Gupta, Mansi Survase, Megha Prasad, Muskann Lalwani, Nikkiey Chawla, Nivedita De, Palak Purswani, Priyanka Bora, Priyanka Tiwari, Rajput Gauri, Rashmi Gupta, Sanaya Pithawalla, Sangeeta Kapure, Satyamvada Singh, Shaminn, Shrishti Maheshwari, Suushmita Siingh, Tanya Purohit and Vandana Lalwani were spotted at the event and will also be a part of the cricket league.

Director Anil Sharma, who is known for his blockbuster films like Gadar, The Hero: A Love Story, Apne, Apne 2 and more, also graced the event. The event was hosted by actor and host Pritam Singh who briefed about CSCL detailing about the teams which are as follows-

Mumbai Mastani - Benafsha Soonawalla, announced as the captain. Raipur Ranis - Sayantani Ghosh, announced as the captain. Bangalore Bandits - Shivani Surve, announced as the captain. Patiyala Patakas - Sana Khan, announced as the captain. Delhi Diamonds - Prachi Tehlan, announced as the captain. Jodhpur Jodhas - Jaswir Kaur, announced as the captain.

There will be 6 teams with 9 players in each, which makes 54 women in all who will be playing in full spirit in the Cine Star Cricket League. The matches will be shot and telecast on one of the renowned OTT Platforms which will soon be announced.

On launching CSCL, Mr. Jigar Shah, CSCL, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to be producing an event and show that caters to a sports game that is loved by every single soul in the country and will be played by our beloved women celebrities from the industry. This show is not only being produced with a focus on sports but also to support women empowerment. We wish that these 54 players are not only having the best of their time but also setting an example for other girls and women in the country, encouraging them to participate in this sport."

Agasthya Manju, Director, CSCL, added, "This show will surely be entertaining and is being produced keeping sports and fitness in mind. While women empowerment is surely one of the elements that we are promoting via this event, we also want to pay an ode to the Indian Women's Cricket Team who have been taking the world by storm. CSCL is an event and show that will pay them a tribute for what they have been doing for the country and making all of us proud."

The teams will start practicing with their respective teams 11th October onwards, followed by a grand launch of the event on the 20th October 2022. Catch the first episode live on one of the OTT Platforms (will soon be revealed) in the month of November 2022.

