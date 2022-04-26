Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Chhavi Mittal, best known for TV shows Teen Bahuraaniyaan and Naagin, on Tuesday said she is "cancer free" after undergoing surgery for the disease. On April 17, the 41-year-old actor revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

Post surgery, Mittal shared an Instagram post in which she shared her selfie after undergoing the medical procedure, which she said went on for about six hours. "When the anaesthesiologist asked me to close my eyes and think of something nice, I visualised my beautiful breasts perfectly healthy and then I went under. The next thing I know, I woke up cancer free," she wrote.

It is a long road to recovery, the actor said, adding that "the worst is over". She added, "Your prayers were in my head all through and I need them even more now, coz I'm in a lot of pain (sic)." Mittal thanked her fans and followers for their best wishes and support through these testing times.

READ | Chhavi Mittal shares breast cancer diagnosis

"The pain, that reminds me of the huge battle I just won with a smile on my face. I'm going to spare you the gory details, but thank you guys for sticking with me with through this. Your messages brought tears to my eyes. Don't stop the prayers yet," she said.

Mittal, a mother of two, also tagged her director-husband Mohit Hussein in the post and praised him for being her pillar of strength. "I couldn't have done this without my partner in crazy, the equally strong, the equally insane, resilient, brave, patient, caring, loving @mohithussein Don't want to see tears in your eyes ever again! #cancerfree."