Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actor Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of the 16th season of Bigg Boss. While makers have piqued the interest of the audience with Bigg Boss 16 promos but kept the premiere date and contestant details under wraps.

On Tuesday, the makers of one of the most controversial television reality shows, Bigg Boss Season 16 unveiled a new promo. Salman was also seen revealing a twist in the promo as he was heard saying that Bigg Boss himself will play this season. Talking about this year's contestants, no name has surfaced so far. Looks like the makers are extra cautious about revealing contestants' names this year.

If reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting Bigg Boss 16 with Salman Khan. The official premiere date of Bigg Boss Season 16 is still awaited but reports of the reality show hitting the small screen on October 1 have started doing rounds. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss 16 premiere episode will be divided into two parts, and its second half will be aired on Sunday, October 2.

Meanwhile, the latest Bigg Boss 16 promo featured the crew working on the sets and Salman was heard saying, "Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai. There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time."

Taking to Instagram, Colors TV shared the promo, which they captioned, "No rules ke saath, this is BIGG BOSS TIME. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!" As soon as the video was posted, Bigg Boss fans flooded the comment section. One of the users, wrote, "Super excited for #bb16." Another comment reads, "Can't wait."

The first promo was recently shared with a glimpse of old contestants of different seasons including Gauahar Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Tanisha Mukerjee, and audience famous Jodi Sidharth and Shehnaaz. The scenes of late actor Siddharth and Shehnaaz in the promo left the fans emotional.