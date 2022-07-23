Hyderabad (Telangana): Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away today morning in Mumbai. The actor, who played Malkhan on the show, reportedly passed away while playing cricket. The actor was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after he collapsed while playing cricket in the morning.

Deepesh Bhan's sudden demise sent a shock wave in the television industry. Not his fans but also his colleagues from the industry are deeply saddened by his untimely demise.

Television actor Kavita Kaushik took to Instagram and confirmed Deepesh's passing. She took Instagram and penned a heartfelt note remembering Deepesh. "In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in F.I.R, Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all. I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. it's a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu."

Bhan has been a popular name in the television industry. He has worked in several shows including, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, Comedy Ka King Kaun, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. He also appeared in film Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani in 200