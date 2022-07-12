Mumbai (Maharashtra): The much-loved TV actors and real-life couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who are gearing up for their new music video Baarish Aayi Hain said they are expecting the song to be a superhit. The Naagin 6 star said she feels grateful for the love that fans have showered even before the song gets released.

Talking about appearing in the music video Tejasswi said: "It's really encouraging to see the response of our fans on the song even before it's released. I believe it will be this season's best monsoon song. Working with Shreya Ghoshal, Stebin Ben, and VYRL Originals makes me feel fortunate."

Earlier the music label released two beautiful music videos that achieved huge success. Last year VYRL Originals produced Baarish Ban Jana featuring Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. In 2020 the label released Baarish featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The new song is part of their Barish song franchise.

"Baarish Aayi Hai is a beautiful song. The last two Baarish songs of VYRL Originals were chartbusters, and we are expecting that this song will complete the hat-trick", added Karan Kundrra.

Baarish Aayi Hai will be released on July 14 on VYRL Originals YouTube channel. Produced by VYRL Originals, the song is performed by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben.

Coming back to TejRan, as Tejasswi and Karan are lovingly called by their fans, Baarish Aayi Hai will be their second single together. The couple earlier featured in Rula Deti Hai composed by Rajat Nagpal and crooned by Yasser Desai.