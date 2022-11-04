Mumbai: Television actor Charu Asopa has shared an advice her former sister-in-law and actor Sushmita Sen gave for her married life with Rajeev Sen. In an interview, Charu said that since she and Rajeev split, her connections with her friends and family have been worse.

She added that she doesn't even trust her own mother because she didn't defend her. Charu shared that Sushmita has always been her pillar of strength, asking Charu to prioritise her happiness and never to 'work it out'.

Talking about Sushmita, Charu said: "No she has never said that. She has never told us to work it out. She has always asked me to prioritise my own happiness, from day one. Parents have said that marriage should work and we should try and resolve the differences. But never didi. She always said if you are not happy. Do that which makes you happy."

"I haven't bothered her about this, or asked her to talk some sense into anybody. But yes, she is family, so she knows when things are rough."

She added: "I don't like to bother my in-laws either, they're elderly, and my mother-in-law is unwell. But whenever the topic has come up when didi has called, she has always told me to focus on myself. She has said that if I'm happier with Rajeev, then that's what I should do, but if I'm happier away from him, then I should separate."

Meanwhile, the estranged couple came together to ring in their daughter Ziana's birthday on November 1. The couple had earlier decided to stay together to be with their daughter but the latest reports hint that Charu and Rajeev's marriage is on the verge of ending.