Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actress Sonali Phogat's untimely demise has left everyone shocked. After learning about the unfortunate news, many people including celebrities from Hindi and Haryanvi film and television took to social media and paid their heartfelt condolences.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants who met Sonali Phogat during their stint on the show also expressed their grief over her death. Actor Aly Goni reacted to Sonali Phogat death with a broken heart emoji on Twitter. Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Haryana, entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant.

Aly Goni and other Bigg Boss 14 stars react to Sonali Phogat demise

During the show, found a great friend in Aly. She also had confessed that she had some feelings for him despite knowing that he is in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. Later, she was trolled for expressing feelings for a man younger than herself. Aly handled the situation quite well. He did not disrespect Sonali's feelings. In fact, during Sonali's elimination from the show, Aly had promised to go out on a date with her once he is out of the house.

Reacting to the shocking news, other Bigg Boss 14 stars also took to social media to mourn Sonali's demise. "Deeply saddened with the news! May your soul rest in peace. Sonali Phogat," wrote Rubina Dilaik on Sonail Phogat death.

Rubina's husband and actor Abhinav Shuka, too, paid his condolences. "Saddened & disheartened at very untimely demise of Sonali ji. Heartfelt sympathies & prayers for her daughter! Life is unpredictable. Reminds me again of the quote 'Live life like its your last' because one day you going to be right! Om Shanti," he wrote. Like Aly, Rubina and Abhinav were also Sonali Phogat's co-contestants in Bigg Boss 14.

Speaking of her political career, Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana assembly election from Adampur but lost to Congress Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has since defected to the BJP. Sonali was a National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha and in charge of the Scheduled Tribe wing of Haryana, New Delhi and Chandigarh. Reportedly, Sonali Phogat, who was just 42-year-old, died of a heart attack on Tuesday in Goa. She is survived by her daughter.