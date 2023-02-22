Mumbai: Bollywood's most prolific actor Akshay Kumar is now the title holder with 184 selfies (self-portrait photographs) in three minutes in Guinness World Record. The actor took selfies in three minutes at the promotion of his upcoming movie 'Selfiee' with fans meet-and-greet event in Mumbai. The actor's film 'Selfiee' is all set to release on February 24.

The Bollywood actor broke the world record of 168 selfies in three minutes by James Smith (USA) at the Carnival Dream cruise ship on January 22, 2018. Earlier in 2015 global icon and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 selfies in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London. The actor sounded enthusiastic while talking to his fans and the media said, this was his special tribute to his fans who had always supported and loved him unconditionally.

Addressing the media Akshay said, " I am ecstatic at breaking this unique World Record and sharing this moment with my fans! Everything that I have achieved so far and where I am at this moment of my life is due to the unconditional love and support of my fans everywhere. This was my way of paying a special tribute to them, of acknowledging how they have stood by me and my work in my entire career," the actor added.

Earlier Akshay Kumar has appeared in over 100 films and has been in Bollywood for almost 30- years. Kumar has won accolades for several awards, including two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. He even received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, from the Government of India in 2009. Akshay Kumar began his Bollywood debut in 1991 with Saugandh and had his first commercial success a year later with the action thriller Khiladi.

The actor is widely known for his action movies and has starred in movies like Holiday, Airlift, Rustom and many others. He has also acted in films to reduce stigma in social causes like Toilet- Ek Prem Katha, and Padman. (with Agency inputs)