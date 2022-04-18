Mumbai (Maharashtra): Akash Singh has finally been successful in lifting the trophy of Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan after all the hard work and dedication. Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra were on the judges' panel while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were the hosts.

The dancer whose performance has often amazed Bollywood actor and judge Parineeti Chopra has given a tough competition to other contestants that including Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban, and Sukhdeb.

While Akash was already grabbing the attention, the finale episode became more interesting when Parineeti sang songs such as 'Teri Mitti' and 'Lag Jaa Gale' whereas Karan Johar performed 'Bole Chudiyaan' and 'Maahi Ve'. Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar shook a leg together to Alia Bhatt's songs 'Radha' and 'Dholida' . 'Dance Deewane Juniors' judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji as well as host Karan Kundrra also accompanied the judges on 'Hunarbaaz'.

Akash after winning the trophy expressed his delight and said: "I can't find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal! I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it."

He specialises in aerial and pole dancing and throughout the journey he got a lot of support and motivation from the judges. "I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti maam for guiding me throughout the show, and to Colors for giving me this opportunity of a lifetime. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey," he concluded.

Akash was bestowed with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh, whereas Yo Highness bagged the runner up spot and was awarded Rs 5 lakh.

(With agency inputs)