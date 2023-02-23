Mumbai: Actress Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with Comedian Kumar Varun on Thursday in presence of close family and friends. Maanvi and her husband Kumar Varun took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers.

Maanvi Gagroo shared a post on Instagram, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

The bride looked stunning with a gorgeous crimson red saree along with a bright red veil over her head. She looked amazing with her minimalist make-up and heavy neckpiece from Mortantra. Comedian Kumar Varun styled in an ivory white kurta and sherwani and paired it up with a turban and pearl neckpiece. The pictures of Varun and Maanvi smiling at each other in their dreamy wedding pictures as they sign their marriage registration.

Kumar Varun is a comedian who has appeared with Zakir Khan in Prime Video's web series 'Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare' and has worked with the comedy sketches AIB (All India Bakchod). Varun has also hosted a popular quiz show called 'Kvizzing With The Comedians'.

Earlier, 'Four More Shots please' actress Maanvi shared about her engagement on Instagram through pictures. Maanvi Gagroo began her career with the Disney Channel's TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. She rose to the limelight for working in web series like TVF Tripling and Four More Shots Please! She has worked with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which deals with the subject of same-sex. Netizens congratulated their favourite couple and wrote, "Congratulations both of you Wish you both a very very happy married life."