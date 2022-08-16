Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are all set to become parents again. On Tuesday, the couple took to Instagram and informed everyone about Debina's second pregnancy.

They dropped an adorable picture, in which Debina can be seen flaunting the sonogram film. Sharing the unexpected update, Debina also admitted that this pregnancy was unplanned. "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing...coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee."

After this post the actors started receiving congratulations and best wishes messages. Celebrities like Tassnim Nerurkar, Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Tanvi Thakker, and many other actors from the industry congratulated the couple as they are preparing to embrace parenthood again.

For the unversed, Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011. The couple welcomed baby girl Lianna in April. Choudhary, 38 and Bonnerjee, 35, have featured together on several reality shows, including Nach Baliye and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.