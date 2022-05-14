Hyderabad (Telangana): Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has introduced star cast of her upcoming venture The Archies. The musical will mark acting debut of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to social media, Zoya introduced her The Archies starcast and wrote, "Ain't nothing like old school❤️ Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in! The star kids aside, the film also stars Dot., Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

READ | Suhana Khan, Big B's grandson Agastya Nanda spotted after dance rehearsals, debut soon

Talking about the venture, producer Reema Kagti had earlier said that she and Zoya grew up reading the Archies so they have a massive connection to the characters. "I'm stoked to reboot them in a live-action musical in 1960s India. It's also Tiger Baby's first solo project so that makes this all the more special," Reema had said.

All set to stream on Netflix, The Archies will introduce globally loved Archie Comics characters to a new generation. The live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar is produced by her and Reema's banner Tiger Baby Films.