Hyderabad: After making her Instagram debut, actress Zeenat Aman addressed the topic of pay disparity in Hindi films. The actress posted an old clip of her interview from when she was practising for "Laila O Laila" on Instagram. The interview took place during the filming of "Qurbani."

In the video, the actress, who is wearing the film's attire, discusses how female actors in Hindi films at the time typically played ornamental roles 90% of the time. In the caption, she also included a lengthy note. She wrote that in the late 1970s, Keith Adam from the Australian Broadcasting Commission dropped by the set of Qurbani, where she was practising for 'Laila O Laila,' and snagged himself an interview.

On the development of prominent roles for female actresses in Hindi films, she wrote that the industry has changed significantly since this footage was filmed, which was almost 50 years ago. It is obvious that women can now play more than purely decorative roles.

But, as she said in the caption, wage disparity is still an issue in Hindi films. The gender pay gap, however, has remained the same. At the time, I was praised for being the "highest paid female actor," but the wage gap between my male co-stars and myself was so glaring that it was absurd, she added.

The actress further noted that the Zeenat you see in this clip was adamant that fifty years would be sufficient to restore balance. She was therefore disappointed that women in the film industry still do not have wage parity. "Women have continuously put in the labour, so I firmly believe that the guys - actors, directors, and producers - now have a responsibility to make sure that their female coworkers - not just the stars - are compensated appropriately. Even though it appears so basic and apparent, it would be revolutionary if any male actually did it," she said.

The actress has gained followers on Instagram ever since she started using it, and her images and captions are popular.