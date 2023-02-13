Bengaluru: KGF star Yash, Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty and comedian Shraddha Jain met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here. Also part of the meet and greet were Kantara producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, wife of the late Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar. Former cricketers Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid also met Modi with their families.

The official handle of Hombale Films shared couple of pictures of the meeting with PM Modi. The caption alongside a series of images reads: "Inspiring meeting PM @narendramodi ಅವರು as we discussed role of Entertainment industry in shaping New India and Progressive Karnataka. Proud to contribute towards #BuildingABetterIndia 🇮🇳 Your visionary leadership inspires us & your encouragement means the world to us."

Jain, known for her work in the hit Prime Video series Pushpavalli and social comedy feature Doctor G, took to her official Twitter page on Monday to share the picture with the PM. "Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you @PMOIndia!" she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 and India Pavillion. Earlier today the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka here. A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion. The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities. (With agency inputs)