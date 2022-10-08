Hyderabad (Telangana): KGF star Yash is hogging headlines for a viral picture wherein he is seen posing with racing legend Lewis Hamilton. Yash and Hamilton in the same frame have sent fans of the KGF star into a tizzy.

The latest picture of Yash has taken social networking sites by storm. In the viral image, Yash is seen with British racing icon, Lewis Hamilton. The image went viral after it was shared by the racer's fan club. Fans of Yash are ecstatic to see him with Hamilton as they feel that both of them have carved a niche for themselves and are self-made men.

Last month, Yash posted a video with Hollywood director J.J. Perry on his social media handle. The video shows Yash practicing shooting with Hollywood stunt director Perry and his team. The 24-second video of Yash has left his fans and cine lovers guessing about the future move of the Kannada superstar.

Yash had not given details about his future project. Sources close to him, however, reveal that this might be a clue to his work with Hollywood action specialists. They also say that Yash is all set to take the Indian film industry to Hollywood with his upcoming project. There's been no official word, though, on this subject.

Meanwhile, the actor has reportedly signed not one but four mega projects. According to buzz around Yash's upcoming films, the actor has signed back-to-back four PAN India films which will make him busy for the next five years. Reports also suggest that Yash has joined hands with filmmaker Narthan for his upcoming film which is likely to go on floors by the end of this year.