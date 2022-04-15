Hyderabad (Telangana): Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has opened to rave reviews, and the producers have hinted at an interesting plot twist near the end of the film. Those who saw Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF: Chapter 2 have seen a hint that the third instalment of the KGF franchise will also be made. Yash fans are apparently elated as the makers are seemingly ready to expand the franchise.

Rocky, a Bombay slum kid, rises to the position of business baron in Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Karnataka. The first chapter depicts his ascension from poverty to affluence. The second part covers Rocky's reign as King of KGF. Nobody expected the third chapter until now, but after getting a hint about it near the end of the first, everyone is excited.

Talking about his regional film attaining a massive franchise stature, Prashanth had earlier mentioned that KGF's eight-year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker also added, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today". Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high"

For now, Prashanth Neel and his batchmates have kept everything under the wraps. One wonders if KGF: Chapter 3 would be made, when would the makers make the news official. Yash plays Rocky, while Raveena Tandon appears as Ramika Sen, and Sanjay Dutt essays the nefarious villain named Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel.