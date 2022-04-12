Hyderabad (Telangana): With south India's next biggie KGF: Chapter 2 marching towards its April 14 release, the makers and star are literally racing against the clock to promote the magnum opus. Arriving late for a media interaction, Yash, who plays Rocky Bhai in the movie, had to face the ire of a journalist at the event on Monday.

Yash did not hesitate to apologise, and convinced the journalist that he had not been aware of the timings, but was simply following the team's schedule. "I know the value of time. So, please accept my sorry, as I was not aware of the exact timings you people were called here for an interactive session", Yash said. Elaborating further, Yash explained that they have been travelling by private jet, which requires permission with respect to the weather conditions, thus causing a mix-up in their schedules. Yash's humility in this particular situation has drawn much positivity for him among the media folks.

READ | Yash shares some never-before-revealed anecdotes from KGF 2

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the KGF franchise is one of the most-hyped productions of the Kannada film industry. Yash and KGF garnered a worldwide following after the release of the KGF: Chapter 1. The actor who enjoys a massive Kannada fan base, emerged as a pan-India star with the release of the film in 2018. Releasing nationwide on April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. KGF: Chapter 2 is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.