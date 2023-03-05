Mumbai: The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was a grand affair. The inaugural season kickstarted with great pomp and show on Saturday as Bollywood divas Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with their dance moves while Punjabi pop star AP Dhillon enthrall the audience with his chartbusters.

At the opening ceremony of WPL 2023, Kriti was seen donning a silver-coloured sleeveless top which she teamed up with a neon-green long skirt. The Mimi star performed on her latest hit Thumkeswari from Bhediya.

Another highlight of the WPL 2023 opening ceremony was Kiara Advani's performance. The newlywed took the centre stage in a pink jumpsuit as she grooved to Kyaa Baat Haii song from Govinda Naam Mera and a medley of her hit songs. This was Kiara's first live performance after she tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra on February 7.

The glittering opening ceremony which took place before the toss also saw AP Dhillon belting out his chartbuster song Brown Munde amid a loud cheer from the audience. Dhillon was seen donning an all-black outfit for the event.

The Women's Premier League trophy was unveiled in presence of captains of all five teams, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Secretary Jay Shah, and Treasurer Ashish Shelar. WPL 2023 will stage a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played over a duration of 23 days.