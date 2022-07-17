Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor if she would have sex with her former boyfriend, on Koffee With Karan Season 7 and the actors did not stop herself from reacting. Janhvi, along with actor Sara Ali Khan, was recently seen on the celebrity chat show. The two talked openly about their personal lives.

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi if she would have sex with her ex, pat came to the reply: "No, can't go backwards." During the episode, Karan took both Janhvi and Sara by surprise when he mentioned that they both dated siblings. On the show, the two young ladies also talked about their near-death travel misadventures in Kedarnath.

Bonding over the scenic beauty of Kedarnath, Janhvi and Sara's trip hit a roadblock as they faced two near-death experiences. When Janhvi chose a hike at Bhairavnath over walking a normal path, the duo were faced with an unexpected twist in their adventure.

Sara said: "We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an 85 incline of just rocks and Janhvi is like let us just climb this." Though skeptical of climbing the incline, Sara shared that she was afraid of being called a "buzzkill". Admitting fear of kicking in, Sara mentioned how at one point, she was sure they would fall off owing to shaky rocks.

Sara also shared her wish to date Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda. Deverakonda responded to it and wrote on Instagram: "I love how you say, Devarakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."