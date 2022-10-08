Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi flaunts her dance move in Light The Sky, the latest release of the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem. Fatehi aside, Light The Sky brings together award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco, Emirati singer Balqees and Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad for FIFA's fourth official anthem.

Talking about Light The Sky, Nora Fatehi, who has both crooned and danced in the music video, told a webloid that Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following.

"I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup," said Nora on Light The Sky which is the fourth FIFA soundtrack, following Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take.

Meanwhile, back in India, Nora is busy judging dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Interestingly, Nora was a contestant for the same sow In 2016 and within a few years she is now sharing judges' panel with likes of Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar.

On the film front, Nora recently featured in Manike song from Thank God. The actor also has a film coming up with John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. Titled as 100%, the film will be helmed by Sajid Khan and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar along with Amar Butala. Nera's next is set against the backdrop of the big Indian wedding and the crazy world of spies, promises to be a joy ride full of comedy, action and chaos.