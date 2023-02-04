Hyderabad: Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh on Friday took to social media to share a video with supermodel and Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. In the short video clip, Lily and Hailey are seen dancing to the title track from Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel's 2000 released film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Lilly, popularly known as Superwoman, often collaborates with celebrities for her YouTube channel and various digital platforms. The YouTuber, who has over 14.6 million followers on YouTube and 12.9 million on Instagram. Treating her fans with a video featuring Hailey, the social media star took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "When you make a new friend… but they’re also a stunning model 👀😂 like hiiiii @haileybieber."

Lilly also said that she enjoyed shooting with Hailey and ended up becoming her new "fav Canadian" after her husband Justin. Sharing her experience working with Hailey, the digital content creator wrote, "PS: had a blast shooting your show and becoming your new fav Canadian 😛."

Earlier, Lilly has worked with Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Drew Barrymore and others. In 2022, she took social media by storm with her Chura Ke Dil Mera dance video with Drew Barrymore. She has appeared on Drew's talk show The Drew Barrymore Show and made The Extraterrestrial shake a leg on the iconic 1994 Bollywood dance song.

For unversed, the YouTube sensation came out as bisexual in 2019. In a series of tweets, the star spoke about her identity which made her the first South Asian woman to openly express her views.