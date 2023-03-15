Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt, the daughter of renowned director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, is unquestionably one of the most sought-after actors in the Bollywood industry right now. The Bollywood star made her debut in 2012 in Karan Johar's Student of the Year and since then, she's starred in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, Darlings, and others. The rest is history.

Alia Bhatt has had notable roles that have demonstrated her talent as an actor, yet she still attracts trolls, especially when the topic of nepotism is brought up. Throughout her interviews, she has been quite vocal on the subject. Alia had once acknowledged the existence of nepotism and discussed about how she would feel if she was on the other side.

Speaking to the media, Alia said since the industry is nepotistic, there is no need to defend it. "Of late, I have realized that there is no need to protect the nepotistic nature of the industry because it does exist," she said. She said that it's difficult for those who don't get an opportunity in the industry, which is why it has turned into an emotional issue. "If I was on the other side, I would be heartbroken. I may have felt the same way. Yes, it does exist everywhere but this is the only business where there's no fixed funda. You need to be at the right place at the right time," the actor said.

On the professional front, Alia will appear in the upcoming romantic drama Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie will hit the theatres on July 28. She also has the upcoming movie Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.