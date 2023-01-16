Hyderabad: Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli was elated to meet James Cameron at the 28th Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Rajamouli had said that Cameron10 minutes analysing his film RRR at the award gala but it was not known what exactly was their exchange. Hours later, the official handle of RRR released a glimpse of Rajamouli and Cameron's conversation.

On Monday, the RRR official handle dropped a short video clip of James Cameron decoding the response of RRR. The video is with subtitles as there is a lot going around at the award show. Alongside the video, team RRR wrote, "A glimpse into the conversation between #JamesCameron and @SSRajamouli 💥💥💥#RRRMovie #RRR."

Curious what James Cameron told SS Rajamouli at Critics Choice Awards Here's the video

Earlier, Rajamouli took to Twitter, where he shared two pictures where he is seen sharing screen space with Cameron. He captioned the image: "The great James Cameron watched 'RRR'.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

RRR won two trophies -- Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu -- at the Critics Choice Awards (CCA). The Telugu magnum opus, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, was nominated in five categories at the CCA -- Best Picture, Best Director (Rajamouli), Best Foreign Language film, Best Visual Effects (V Srinivas Mohan) and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Rajamouli dedicated the award to his motherland India and all the women in his life who have supported him in his creative journey. "To all the women in my life -- my mother Rajnandani -- she thought education was overrated and made me read story books and comics. She encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law Srivalli, who became a mother to me, and always encourages me to be the best version of myself," the filmmaker said in his acceptance speech.

"My wife Rama, she is the costume designer of my films, but more than that she is the designer of my life -- if she is not there I'm not going to be here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, but their smile is enough to light up my life. And finally to my motherland --India, Bharat -- Mera Bharat mahan! Jai Hind," Rajamouli concluded.

On a related note, Rajamouli also had a fanboy moment as he met Steven Spielberg at what The Hollywood Reporter'Boris Kyt described as an A-list star-stuffed celebration thrown by Universal at West Hollywood's famous Sunset Tower Hotel. "I just met GOD!!!" Rajamouli had captioned the image of meeting Speilberg.