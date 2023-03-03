Hyderabad: Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has always maintained that she likes to be punctual and respect others' time. The actor on Friday reached early on set it seems. With enough time to get ready before the shot is called, Sara chose to sweat it out a bit in what appears to be a vanity van while members of her glam team were seen lazing around.

Ms. Pataudi is a fitness enthusiast is known. The young actor sweats it out in the gym regularly to stay in shape and doesn't miss out on fitness sessions even if she is on holiday. Sara's love for fitness is proved again with a video that she shared on Instagram Stories. In the latest video, Sara is seen working out in a vanity van.

Going by Sara's latest Instagram Story, the actor is busy shooting for an undisclosed project. The video showcases Sara working out with an ice box while her glam team is around. As heard in the video, Sara apparently reached set early and had some time to kill before she sits on the makeup chair to get ready. The actor utilised her time doing squats with weights for which she turned ice box into DIY dumbells.

READ | Sara Ali Khan series of pictures from Qatar

Sara has an interesting lineup of films for 2023. The actor will be seen pulling off her first solo film this year. She will be seen playing a freedom fighter in Kannan Iyer-directed Ae Watan Mere Watan. She also has Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in her kitty. While she has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey ready to release, Khan has Murder Mubarak and Nakhrewali in the pipeline.