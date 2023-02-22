Mumbai: Bollywood beauties Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were spotted in the capital city of Doha in Qatar together on Tuesday. The two shared some mesmerizing pictures together from their recent trip to Qatar. However, what caught the attention of the netizens was a picture wherein the two were so engrossed in the menu that they did not even bother about the camera.

Instagram story re-shared by Ananya Panday.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan jokingly wrote, "The only thing that engrosses us more than a camera is a dessert menu." Sara looked pretty in an all-black ensemble with a contrast stole to complete her look, while Ananya opted for a casual look with a basic grey coloured t-shirt and a lightly faded pair of jeans. Ananya opted for a sleek bun with minimal make-up, whereas Sara had open hair with dark kohled eyes and purple lipstick.

Both Ananya and Sara shared a couple of other pictures from the Qatar tour. Prior to their dinner post, Sara had shared a picture with Ananya with the caption, "With my most Jawaan @ananyapanday." Sara could be seen wearing a black palazzo and a black tunic top with pink flowers carved on the top around the neck. On the contrary, Ananya wore a white set of crop top and a medium-length skirt.

It seems like the duo is having a great time in Qatar. On the work front, Sara will be seen next in 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. On the other hand, Ananya has bagged 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh.