Hyderabad: Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who ended 2022 on a viral note, are the most talked about rumoured lovebirds as of now. The duo remained low profile ever since a video of them kissing at a restaurant in Goa went viral. On Sunday, Tamannaah and Vijay, however, shared a moment together on camera when they attended an award show in Mumbai.

The duo was even seen posing together for paparazzi flaunting their respective awards. Tamannaah and Vijay were seen together for the first time after their viral kissing video from the New Year celebration stormed social media platforms. While Tamannaah was posing for the pictures, Vijay was seen photobombing her. When she realised that someone is behind, she turned and saw Vijay. Tamannaah graciously called him and the two obliged photogs with pictures.

amannaah tries hard to not blush as she poses with Vijay Varma for first time after viral kiss

In the video, Tamannaah was seen trying hard to not blush as she posed with Vijay for the first time after their viral kiss. Although the two have not spoken about their dating, on the work front, Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen together in Lust Stories 2. The two will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's segment in the anthology.

READ | Netizens spot Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma 'kissing' in viral video

Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix film Plan A Plan B opposite Riteish Deshmukh. She was also recently seen in Madhur Bhandarkar helmed Babli Bouncer. She will be seen in romantic-drama flick Gurthundha Seethakalam, Bhola Shankar, and Prime Video series Jee Karda.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma delivered a spectacular performance in Darlings and will also be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh-directed The Devotion of Suspect X adaption. He will also be seen in Dahaad and Mirzapur 3. The actor will also be seen in Sumit Saxena's untitled project.