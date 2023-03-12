Hyderabad: After registering their wedding in court under the Special Marriage Act, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad are all set for their big fat Indian wedding. Ditching destination wedding, Swara opted to have her special moment at her maternal grandparent's Delhi home. The families from both sides have already reached wedding venue in the national capital ahead of the pre-wedding festivities.

Swara is seemingly excited about her traditional wedding and has been sharing several videos and pictures from Delhi. In a video, the actor was even seen supervising sangeet arrangements which according to her was "a mess like my hair." Even before the sangeet, Swara and Fahad did not miss a chance to groove to some desi beats with friends.

Dressed in a white sharara, Swara opted for a simple yet elegant look while Fahad complemented her look with a white kurta pajama. The couple is beaming with joy as they danced their heart out surrounded by friends who seem equally charged for the #SwaadAnusaar wedding. Yes, that's the wedding hashtag for Swara and Fahad.

Watch: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad dance their heart out as wedding festivities kickstart

As reported earlier, Swara, 34, met Fahad, 31 first time during a CAA protest and the two gradually nurtured a relationship after being friends for a long. The Veere Di Wedding star, who is known for wearing her heart on her sleeves, actively participated during the CAA rallies. While they both come from distinct backgrounds, the reason for Swara and Fahad coming close to each other is said to be their shared ideologies and values.