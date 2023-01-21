Hyderabad: Sushmita Sen added another luxury car to her collection. The actor on Saturday took to social media to share pictures and videos of her brand-new car. Sushmita, who loves driving is now a proud owner of a swanky car which is said to be worth over Rs 1.6 crore.

Sushmita is a car lover and owns a slew of swanky automobile pieces. The actor, who owns BMW 7 Series 730Ld, BMW X6, Audi Q7 and a Lexus LX 470, is now a proud owner of Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53. The "new ride" purchased by Sen is said to be worth around Rs. 1.64 crore.

Sushmita shared the moment of joy with her fans and followers on Instagram. The actor has shared a couple of videos and pictures of her new car. In the pictures, Sushmita is seen donning a deep blue velvet outfit which she teamed up with a pair of cool shades.

Watch: Sushmita Sen gifts herself luxury car worth over Rs 1.6 cr

Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, "And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty 👊❤️😉 Thank you @pardesiinderjit @mercedesbenzind @autohangar @theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!!💃🏻🥂🎶🤗#Sharing #newride #gle53amgcoupe #celebrateyourself 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋."

Posing with her prized possession, Sushmita wrote, "Beauty & the Beast 😉👊." Soon after she shared the post, her fans swarmed the comment section with congratulatory messages. Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen also wrote, "Congratulations ❤️👏🍾🥂."

On the work front, Sushmita has recently commenced shooting for Aarya 3. The actor will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen. She will also be seen playing the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali.