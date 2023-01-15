Hyderabad: Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is on a promotional spree as his upcoming film Shehzada is nearing its release. After Punjab, the actor jetted off to Gujarat to promote the film which according to him is his most commercial film so far. Kartik took to social media to share a glimpse of Shehzada promotions in Gujarat.

On Sunday, Kartik took to Instagram to share a video and picture from Shahzada promotions at Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat. In the video, Kartik is seen standing atop a car. Surrounded by a sea of fans who are cheering, hooting, and chanting his name, Kartik waved at his admirers. He also was seen posing with a huge kite with Shehzada written on it.

On Saturday Kartik shared a picture from the event and wrote, "Happy Makar Sankranti from your Shehzada 👑🪁." Fans are loving how Kartik is going the extra mile to promote his film. Complementing Kartik for his promotional skills, a fan wrote, "Your level of promotion 😍🔥🔥," while another chimed in, "The kind of promotions you have 🙌🏻❤️‍🔥."

Before Gujarat, Kartik visited Punjab along with Kriti Sanon for the trailer launch of Shehzada. The duo also celebrated Lohri there. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star posted a video of his first Lohri celebrations in the land of five rivers. In the clip, Kartik and Kriti can be seen dancing to the tunes of dhol. In the caption, he wrote "#Shehzada ki taraf se Lohri di lakh lakh vadhaiyan. My first Lohri celebration in Punjab."

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023. The film will also mark the debut of Kartik as a producer.