Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a loyal fanbase is known. From getting his face inked to carrying out philanthropic activities, Salman's fans continue to shower unconditional love on the superstar. On his birthday, a fan from Madhya Pradesh cycled a distance of 1,100 km in the hope to meet his favourite star.

According to reports, a young man named Sameer covered a distance of around 1,100 kilometers on a cycle to meet Salman. He covered the distance in 7 days. Sameer is a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and describes himself as Salman Khan's "Dewaana."

When he reached Mumbai after Khan's birthday on December 27, fortunately, the actor was at his residence. When Salman came to know about how a fan from his home state, he came out of Galaxy Apartments and to oblige him with pictures and interacted with Sameer for a brief time.

Pictures of Salman and Sameer went viral after the latter posted them on Instagram. In the viral images, Salman is seen posing with the fan with his "Being Human" cycle. Later, the viral pictures also made it to Salman Khan's fan pages.

This is not the first time when crazy fans couldn't handle their love for Salman. In 2020, Assam’s Bhupen Likson, a 52-year-old activist, cycled over 600 km to meet Salman Khan at the 65th Filmfare Awards. He covered the distance in 5 days from Margherita area of Tinsukia to Guwahati where the actor was coming to attend the award gala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is busy hosting 16th season of Bigg Boss. The actor will be returning to big screen with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh are also a part of the film. The film is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.